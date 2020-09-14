Description

Oppo Reno5 A features 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it has 16-megapixel selfie camera.



Oppo Reno5 A runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.