Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Oppo Reno5 A features 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it has 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Oppo Reno5 A runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
