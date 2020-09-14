Reno5 A
Coming Soon

Oppo Reno5 A

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

Oppo Reno5 A features 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

 

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it has 16-megapixel selfie camera.


Oppo Reno5 A runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies