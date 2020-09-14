You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Oppo Reno 6Z could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will be protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.
It could be powered by the Dimensity 800U chip and he now says that it could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone should run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.
On the camera front, it should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you should get a 32-megapixel shooter for video calls and selfies.
The device will be backed by a 4310mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP primarty camera, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (50W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
