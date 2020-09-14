Reno 6Z
Oppo Reno 6Z

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

Oppo Reno 6Z could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will be protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. 

 

It could be powered by the Dimensity 800U chip and he now says that it could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone should run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. 

 

On the camera front, it should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you should get a 32-megapixel shooter for video calls and selfies. 

 

The device will be backed by a 4310mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP primarty camera, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (50W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo's Reno 6Z is yet to arrive and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked in full

