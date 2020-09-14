You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 16-megapixel IMX481 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.3 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16-megapixel IMX481 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter.)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.3)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement