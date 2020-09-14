Description

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 16-megapixel IMX481 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.3 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.