Reno 6 Pro+ 5G
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

 

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 16-megapixel IMX481 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

 

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.3 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16-megapixel IMX481 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter.)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.3)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

The two phones under the Oppo Reno 6 series could have curved 90Hz OLED panels along with 4400mAh batteries with a dual cell battery design

