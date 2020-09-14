Reno 6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

 

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

 

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 Protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens, 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.0Ghz (MediaTek Dimensity 1200)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.3)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

The two phones under the Oppo Reno 6 series could have curved 90Hz OLED panels along with 4400mAh batteries with a dual cell battery design

Oppo Reno 6 Pro key specifications tipped

Oppo Reno 6 Pro key specifications tipped

Oppo Reno 6 Pro is said to have a bigger battery and a more powerful chip when compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro.

