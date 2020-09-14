Description

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.