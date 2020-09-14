You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.
In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 Protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64-megapixel OmniVISION OV64B primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel OmniVISION OV02B10 macro lens, 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.0Ghz (MediaTek Dimensity 1200)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.3)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen

