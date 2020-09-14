You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno6 Pro+ could sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges along with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The handset is expected to offer a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution paired with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Reno6 Pro should have a quad-camera setup at the back lead by a 64-megapixel primary sensor while the detailed configuration is still under the covers. On the front, housed in the cutout will be a 32MP sensor that will be used for selfies.
It should come with a 4500mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging. The Reno 6 Pro+ could draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1100-nit brightness )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 81-degree field of view)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
