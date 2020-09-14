Reno 6 Pro+
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno6 Pro+ could sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges along with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The handset is expected to offer a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution paired with a 90Hz refresh rate.

 

The Reno6 Pro should have a quad-camera setup at the back lead by a 64-megapixel primary sensor while the detailed configuration is still under the covers. On the front, housed in the cutout will be a 32MP sensor that will be used for selfies. 

 

It should come with a 4500mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging. The Reno 6 Pro+ could draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1100-nit brightness )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 81-degree field of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies