Description

Oppo Reno6 Pro should sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges along with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The handset is expected to offer a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution paired with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Reno6 Pro should have a quad-camera setup at the back lead by a 64-megapixel primary sensor while the detailed configuration is still under the covers. On the front, housed in the cutout will be a 32MP sensor that will be used for selfies.

It should come with a decently-sized 4500mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging. This battery size is bigger compared to the one found on Reno 5 Pro at 4350mAh. The Reno 6 Pro could draw power from a Dimensity 1200 processor instead of the Dimensity 1000+ on the Reno 5 Pro.