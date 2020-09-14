Reno 6 5G
Coming Soon

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Oppo Reno 6 has a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 410 ppi. It comes in two variants including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. 

 

There is a triple camera setup including a 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP front shooter with 85-degree FOV and f/2.4 aperture. 

 

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 750-nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 Protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB ( LDPPR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 2.1 )
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 85-degree field of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 900, ARM Mali-G78 MC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.3)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies