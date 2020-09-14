Description

The Oppo Reno 6 has a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 410 ppi. It comes in two variants including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

There is a triple camera setup including a 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP front shooter with 85-degree FOV and f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.