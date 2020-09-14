You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Oppo Reno 6 has a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 410 ppi. It comes in two variants including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.
There is a triple camera setup including a 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP front shooter with 85-degree FOV and f/2.4 aperture.
Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 750-nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 Protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB ( LDPPR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 2.1 )
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP OV64B Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FoV, 2MP OV02B10 Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 85-degree field of view)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
182 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 900, ARM Mali-G78 MC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.3)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen

