Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno 6 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch display. Under the hood, the phone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone may sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1100-nit brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 81-degree field of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.0Ghz (MediaTek Dimensity 900)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1.

