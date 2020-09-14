Description

Oppo Reno 5K features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.



For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.





Oppo Reno 5K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it.