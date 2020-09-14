Reno 5K
Oppo Reno 5K

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Oppo Reno 5K features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.


Oppo Reno 5K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 750-nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

410 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 85-degree field of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

