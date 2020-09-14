You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Reno 5K features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo Reno 5K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 750-nits peak brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
410 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 85-degree field of view)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Oppo News
