Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Oppo Reno 5F sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 135Hz touch sampling rate, 60Hz refresh rate, 409 ppi, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Oppo Reno 5F is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset that is paired with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is also expandable. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.
For the optics, Oppo Reno 5F features a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel mono sensor for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture housed inside a punch-hole on the top left.
The phone is backed by a 4310mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC charging. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (135Hz touch sampling rate, 60Hz refresh rate, 409 ppi, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide shooter with 119-degree FOV, 2 megapixels f/2.4 macro camera, 2 megapixels f/2.4 mono camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (30W VOOC fast-charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5.1GHz, Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, Wi-Fi display)
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
