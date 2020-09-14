You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Reno 5 Pro Plus is said to have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood with the same 6.55-inch FHD display as the Reno 5 Pro and can be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is rumored to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, along with a 16MP + 12MP + 2MP combination.
It is also rumored to have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED (FHD+)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 50MP primary sensor along with 3 additional sensors)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 865)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
