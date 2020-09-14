Reno 5 Pro Plus
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Reno 5 Pro Plus is said to have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood with the same 6.55-inch FHD display as the Reno 5 Pro and can be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is rumored to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, along with a 16MP + 12MP + 2MP combination.

 

It is also rumored to have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. 

Display

Type

AMOLED (FHD+)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 50MP primary sensor along with 3 additional sensors)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

