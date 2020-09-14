Reno 5 Pro+
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

 

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono portrait, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono portrait, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
Front Camera

32MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.09GHz (Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ comes with a Sony’s new 50MP IMX766 sensor, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

A tipster on Weibo has managed to get his hands on the full specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus that is launching in China later today.

