Description

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono portrait, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.