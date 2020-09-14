You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono portrait, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono portrait, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.09GHz (Snapdragon 865)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
