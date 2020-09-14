Description

The device with model name PDTS00 seems to be the Reno 5 Pro that appeared on TENAA. It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor paired with the same 8GB of RAM as the model above.

It should also have a 12GB RAM variant along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Reno 5 Pro should have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The camera setup is also expected to be the same as above with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. This Reno 5 Pro is also said to run in Android 11 out of the box.