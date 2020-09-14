Reno 5 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The device with model name PDTS00 seems to be the Reno 5 Pro that appeared on TENAA. It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor paired with the same 8GB of RAM as the model above.

 

It should also have a 12GB RAM variant along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Reno 5 Pro should have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

 

The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The camera setup is also expected to be the same as above with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. This Reno 5 Pro is also said to run in Android 11 out of the box. 

Display

Type

AMOLED

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP Wide-angle sensor, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

0 Comments

