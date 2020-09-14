You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor :
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The device with model name PDTS00 seems to be the Reno 5 Pro that appeared on TENAA. It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor paired with the same 8GB of RAM as the model above.
It should also have a 12GB RAM variant along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Reno 5 Pro should have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.
The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The camera setup is also expected to be the same as above with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. This Reno 5 Pro is also said to run in Android 11 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP Wide-angle sensor, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
