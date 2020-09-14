Reno 5 Lite
Oppo Reno 5 Lite

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.

 

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, the Oppo Reno 5 Lite also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

 

The phone packs 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide shooter with 119-degree FOV, 2 megapixels f/2.4 macro camera, 2 megapixels f/2.4 mono camera)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (30W VOOC fast-charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5.1GHz, Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, Wi-Fi display)
Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 5 Lite announced with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 48MP quad cameras

Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

