Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.
You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, the Oppo Reno 5 Lite also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
The phone packs 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide shooter with 119-degree FOV, 2 megapixels f/2.4 macro camera, 2 megapixels f/2.4 mono camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (30W VOOC fast-charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5.1GHz, Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, Wi-Fi display)
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
