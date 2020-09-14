Description

Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Oppo Reno 5 Lite also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone packs 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.