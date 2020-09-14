Reno 5
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Reno 5

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Oppo Reno 5 is expected to have a flat 6.43-inch FHD display. It should arrive in two variants including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G.

 

It will have 5G connectivity and should also support 65W fast charging. 

Display

Type

AMOLED (FHD)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor)
Front Camera

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 765G)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

