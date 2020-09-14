You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery :
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Oppo Reno 5 is expected to have a flat 6.43-inch FHD display. It should arrive in two variants including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G.
It will have 5G connectivity and should also support 65W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED (FHD)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Snapdragon 765G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Competitors
