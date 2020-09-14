Reno 4F
Coming Soon

Oppo Reno 4F

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.42 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.42 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Reno 4F comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The phone comes with a 4015mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.


The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

 

For the camera, Oppo Reno 4F comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, there is a dual camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfie and video-calling.

 
The Oppo Reno 4F runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone slot. The phone measures 160.14x73.77x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.42 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors with an f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP (with an f/2.4 lens)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (18W fast-charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 4F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP quad camera setup

Oppo Reno 4F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP quad camera setup

Oppo Reno 4F comes with a 4015mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies