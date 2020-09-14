You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.42 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Reno 4F comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The phone comes with a 4015mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
For the camera, Oppo Reno 4F comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, there is a dual camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfie and video-calling.
The Oppo Reno 4F runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone slot. The phone measures 160.14x73.77x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.42 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors with an f/2.4 lens)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 2MP (with an f/2.4 lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (18W fast-charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
