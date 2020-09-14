Reno 4 SE
  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Reno 4 SE is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 100 percent sRGB. It comes with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro SE comes with a 4300mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.


The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that clocks at 2.4GHz and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device lacks support for external storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture with support for autofocus, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash unit. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The Oppo Reno 4 SE has 160.5 x 73.5 x 7.85mm dimensions and it weighs 169 grams. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 91.97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 100 percent sRGB, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 180 Hz screen sampling rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera - 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture with support for autofocus, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

169 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 4 SE announced with 48MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC

Oppo Reno 4 SE is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that clocks at 2.4GHz and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage

