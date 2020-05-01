You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits typical, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 13MP (Triple camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 12MP 120 degree ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
