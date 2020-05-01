Reno 4 Pro Global
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Global

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 13MP
Description

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits typical, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 13MP (Triple camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 12MP 120 degree ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launched in India for Rs 3499, availability from Aug 5

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launched in India for Rs 3499, availability from Aug 5

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been launched in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be loaded with a 6.5-inch display with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching tomorrow: Price, Specifications and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching tomorrow: Price, Specifications and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Things you should know

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Things you should know

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline stores.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China with 90Hz refresh rate but the India variant is said to feature a higher refresh rate with a 120Hz panel.

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP triple cameras

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP triple cameras

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones are 5G enabled and powered by Snapdragon 765G processor.

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones to be announced on June 5

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones to be announced on June 5

Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the front.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression: TikTok and Helo could have been avoided!

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression: TikTok and Helo could have been avoided!

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a great design but preloaded apps played the spoilsport .

