You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 4 5G smartphone will be loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it is said to support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.3 x 74.0 x 7.8 mm and weighs 183 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97% NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera - 8-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens along with laser autofocus sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 2MP (dual punch-hole Selfie Camera: 32-megapixel selfie shooter + 2-megapixel secondary sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (65W Super VOOC 4.0 flash charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.3 x 74.0 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement