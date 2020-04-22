Reno 3A
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Reno 3A

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4025 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno 3A. As per the report, Oppo Reno 3A will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage onboard.

The Oppo Reno 3A will run ColorOS 7.1, presumably Android 10. It will pack a 4,025mAh battery but there is no mention of fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 3A will feature a rectangular quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.25 aperture and two 2-megapixel cameras. The phone will include a 16-megapixel camera on the front panel. Oppo Reno 3A measures 161 x 74 x 8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

