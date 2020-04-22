Description

Oppo Reno 3A. As per the report, Oppo Reno 3A will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage onboard.



The Oppo Reno 3A will run ColorOS 7.1, presumably Android 10. It will pack a 4,025mAh battery but there is no mention of fast charging support.



Oppo Reno 3A will feature a rectangular quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.25 aperture and two 2-megapixel cameras. The phone will include a 16-megapixel camera on the front panel. Oppo Reno 3A measures 161 x 74 x 8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.