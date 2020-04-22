You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4025 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 3A. As per the report, Oppo Reno 3A will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage onboard.
The Oppo Reno 3A will run ColorOS 7.1, presumably Android 10. It will pack a 4,025mAh battery but there is no mention of fast charging support.
Oppo Reno 3A will feature a rectangular quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.25 aperture and two 2-megapixel cameras. The phone will include a 16-megapixel camera on the front panel. Oppo Reno 3A measures 161 x 74 x 8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4025 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
