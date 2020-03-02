Description

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The chipset is claimed to offer AI processing engine available for 4G smartphones, that supports stunning AI-camera actions. The phone is available in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera comes loaded with new Ultra Night Selfie Mode that clicks photos and it comes with Human Face protection. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view. The rear camera comes with Utlra Dark Mode and more.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. On the connectivity front, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.8 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 175 grams.