You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 March, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4025 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The chipset is claimed to offer AI processing engine available for 4G smartphones, that supports stunning AI-camera actions. The phone is available in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera comes loaded with new Ultra Night Selfie Mode that clicks photos and it comes with Human Face protection. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view. The rear camera comes with Utlra Dark Mode and more.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. On the connectivity front, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.8 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 175 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97% NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 64MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
44MP + 2MP (dual punch-hole Selfie Camera: 44MP primary lens +2MP depth sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
Oppo Image Gallery
Oppo Video Gallery
You might like this
Fritz Fred 11 January 2020 06:53 AM
no wireless charging not waterproof in 2020!
Competitors
Advertisement