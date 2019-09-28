Description

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will lack a microSD card slot.

For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.



The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It measures 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm and it weighs 172 grams. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It includes connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack