You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4020 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will lack a microSD card slot.
For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.
The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It measures 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm and it weighs 172 grams. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It includes connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97% NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 8MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4020 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement