Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will lack a microSD card slot.

 

For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It measures 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm and it weighs 172 grams. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It includes connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97% NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 8MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4020 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support and quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support and quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro will be available in four colour options including Black, White, Aura Blue and Blue.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro live shots appear, pricing also tipped

Oppo Reno 3 Pro live shots appear, pricing also tipped

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a display that is slightly curved towards the edges.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Reno 3 storage and colour options revealed

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Reno 3 storage and colour options revealed

Oppo has revealed the colour options and storage variants of both the smartphones.

Oppo Reno 3 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, Reno 3 Pro comes with enhanced VOOC 4.0

Oppo Reno 3 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, Reno 3 Pro comes with enhanced VOOC 4.0

Oppo Reno 3 will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor.

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on December 26

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on December 26

The company has revealed that it will launch Oppo Reno 3 5G series in China on December 26.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G specfications revealed by TENAA listing

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G specfications revealed by TENAA listing

The Reno 3 5G will run Android 10 out of the box and it will pack a 3935mAh minimum rated (4025mAh typical) battery.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G leaked specs show Snapdragon 765G SoC, 90Hz refresh rate

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G leaked specs show Snapdragon 765G SoC, 90Hz refresh rate

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch curved FHD+ OLED display with a hole for the selfie camera and a 90Hz refresh rate.

