  • 13:19 Mar 07, 2020
Reno 3 Pro 128GB

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 128GB

Price :

Rs. 29990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 March, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4025 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Variants:

Rs. 29990

Description

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The chipset is claimed to offer AI processing engine available for 4G smartphones, that supports stunning AI-camera actions. The phone is available in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera comes loaded with new Ultra Night Selfie Mode that clicks photos and it comes with Human Face protection. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view. The rear camera comes with Utlra Dark Mode and more.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. On the connectivity front, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.8 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 175 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 64MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

44MP + 2MP (dual punch-hole Selfie Camera: 44MP primary lens +2MP depth sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for sale in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for sale in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes in three colour options including Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP dual selfie cameras launched in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP dual selfie cameras launched in India

The smartphone will be available for purchase from both online and offline platforms starting from March 6.

Highlights: Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,990

Highlights: Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in different colour options including Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

