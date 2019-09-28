You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4025 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 3 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone has upto 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For the camera department, the Oppo Reno 3 5G features a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel with LED flash, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono sensors with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a front camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.
The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The dimensions are 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm and the weight is 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 64MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm
|Weight
|
181 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1000L 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
