  Dec 26, 2019
Reno 3
Oppo Reno 3

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4025 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno 3 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone has upto 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
 
For the camera department, the Oppo Reno 3 5G features a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel with LED flash, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono sensors with  f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a front camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The dimensions are 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm and the weight is 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 64MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

Weight

181 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1000L 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support and quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support and quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro will be available in four colour options including Black, White, Aura Blue and Blue.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Reno 3 storage and colour options revealed

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Reno 3 storage and colour options revealed

Oppo has revealed the colour options and storage variants of both the smartphones.

Oppo Reno 3 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, Reno 3 Pro comes with enhanced VOOC 4.0

Oppo Reno 3 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, Reno 3 Pro comes with enhanced VOOC 4.0

Oppo Reno 3 will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor.

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on December 26

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on December 26

The company has revealed that it will launch Oppo Reno 3 5G series in China on December 26.

Oppo Reno 3 specfications revealed by TENAA listing

Oppo Reno 3 specfications revealed by TENAA listing

Oppo Reno 3 phone will have a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors with LED flash. The phone will have a front camera of 16-megapixel.

Oppo Reno 3 to come with punch-hole display?

Oppo Reno 3 to come with punch-hole display?

Oppo Reno 3 carries support for dual-mode 5G.

Oppo Reno 3 key specs and price leaked, tipped to come with quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 735 SoC

Oppo Reno 3 key specs and price leaked, tipped to come with quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 735 SoC

Oppo Reno 3 will likely run on Android Pie operating system with ColorOS 6.

