Description

The Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel. The Reno 2Z is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset.

The Oppo Reno 2Z is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS and equipped with a 4000mAh battery and all of them support VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the phones is loaded by GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE and more. The Oppo Reno 2Z measures 161.8 x 74.3 x 9.5mm.

