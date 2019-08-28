You might like this
Oppo Reno 2Z
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel. The Reno 2Z is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset.
The Oppo Reno 2Z is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS and equipped with a 4000mAh battery and all of them support VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the phones is loaded by GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE and more. The Oppo Reno 2Z measures 161.8 x 74.3 x 9.5mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, CAF, 8MP 119 degree Ultra-Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Mono Lens and 2MP Portrait Lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop Up Selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.8 x 75.8 x 8.7mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P90 with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
