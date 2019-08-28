  • 18:47 Feb 12, 2020
Reno 2F

Oppo Reno 2F

Price :

Rs. 21990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel. The Reno 2F is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. 

 

The Oppo Reno 2Z is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and all of them support VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support.  The Oppo Reno 2Z  runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS. On the connectivity front, the phones is loaded by GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE and more. The Oppo Reno 2Z measures 161.8 x 75.8 x 8.67mm.

Display

Type

AMOLED

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Samsung GM1 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, CAF, 8MP 119 degree Ultra-Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Mono Lens and 2MP Portrait Lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop Up Selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (VOOC 3.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.8 x 75.8 x 8.7mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

