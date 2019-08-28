You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel. The Reno 2F is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor.
The Oppo Reno 2Z is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. It is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and all of them support VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 2Z runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS. On the connectivity front, the phones is loaded by GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE and more. The Oppo Reno 2Z measures 161.8 x 75.8 x 8.67mm.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Samsung GM1 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, CAF, 8MP 119 degree Ultra-Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Mono Lens and 2MP Portrait Lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop Up Selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (VOOC 3.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.8 x 75.8 x 8.7mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Gurkiran Singh 07 January 2020 06:45 PM
damn, it's a dream phone for people who can afford to invest this much...the design, camera & processing are show stealers
