Oppo Reno 2
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Oppo Reno 2 comes loaded with a new glass finish along with Shark Fin Rising camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the back panel features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, OIS, EIS along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The phone is loaded with 5X hybrid zoom feature and 20x digital zoom. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie based on Color OS 6.1 and it is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED (20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8micron pixel size, PDAF, OIS, EIS 8MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens, 13MP telephoto lens for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, 2MP mono lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (16MP Shark Fin rising camera with LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support with Type-C charging cable)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|
189 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
