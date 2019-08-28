Description

The Oppo Reno 2 comes loaded with a new glass finish along with Shark Fin Rising camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the back panel features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, OIS, EIS along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The phone is loaded with 5X hybrid zoom feature and 20x digital zoom. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie based on Color OS 6.1 and it is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support.