Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2

  • Launch : 28 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Oppo Reno 2 comes loaded with a new glass finish along with Shark Fin Rising camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the back panel features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, OIS, EIS along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The phone is loaded with 5X hybrid zoom feature and 20x digital zoom. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie based on Color OS 6.1 and it is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support.

Display

Type

AMOLED (20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

405 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8micron pixel size, PDAF, OIS, EIS 8MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens, 13MP telephoto lens for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, 2MP mono lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (16MP Shark Fin rising camera with LED flash)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support with Type-C charging cable)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm

Weight

189 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

