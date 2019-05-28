  • 14:11 Jan 25, 2020
Reno 10x Zoom 8GB

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom 8GB

Price :

Rs. 49900

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4065 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

The phone has a triple rear camera setup of 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, 13MP periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0 aperture and a 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom. For the front, the phone has a 16MP camera with LED flash placed on a wedge-shaped pop-up camera, which the company calls Shark Fin pop-up module.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

387 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 8MP (Triple Rear camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8 micron pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, 13MP periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0 aperture, 8MP 120 degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 10x Hy)
Front Camera

16 MP (with LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)

Battery

Capacity

4065 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.0 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm

Weight

210 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom ColorOS update bring AI Night mode, latest security patch and more

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom ColorOS update bring AI Night mode, latest security patch and more

The update brings the latest security patch along with new features.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Fullscreen Flagship Killers

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Fullscreen Flagship Killers

For around the same price, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom competes with the latest OnePlus 7 Pro, both of which feature top-of-the-line specs with no bezels and chins and triple cameras for primary imaging. But which one out of the two would you choose as your flagship killer?

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Review: The best smartphone from Oppo!

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Review: The best smartphone from Oppo!

Does it actually make any sense to opt for this flagship device? Let’s find out.

