Description

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup of 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, 13MP periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0 aperture and a 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom. For the front, the phone has a 16MP camera with LED flash placed on a wedge-shaped pop-up camera, which the company calls Shark Fin pop-up module.