Oppo Reno 10x Zoom 8GB
Price :
Rs. 49900
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4065 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU.
The phone has a triple rear camera setup of 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, 13MP periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0 aperture and a 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom. For the front, the phone has a 16MP camera with LED flash placed on a wedge-shaped pop-up camera, which the company calls Shark Fin pop-up module.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
387 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 8MP (Triple Rear camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8 micron pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, 13MP periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0 aperture, 8MP 120 degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 10x Hy)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4065 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.0 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|
210 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
