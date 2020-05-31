You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A11k will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display will come with eye protection mode.
The smartphone will be powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Oppo A11k is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification.
The smartphone will come loaded with a 4230mAh battery with 5V 2A charging technology. The phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1.2 and it will be loaded with a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
165 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
