Description

Oppo A11k will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display will come with eye protection mode.

The smartphone will be powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Oppo A11k is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification.

The smartphone will come loaded with a 4230mAh battery with 5V 2A charging technology. The phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1.2 and it will be loaded with a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.