Description

Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath the screen sits a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner along with the front facing camera on the top left inside a punch hole.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you get a 64MP primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP ultrawide module, with the third camera likely being a depth or macro sensor as it is still under the wraps. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and Oppo claims it will go from flat to 100% in 35 minutes. The smartphone weighs about 172 grams and is just 7.9mm thick.