K9 5G
Oppo K9 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath the screen sits a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner along with the front facing camera on the top left inside a punch hole. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you get a 64MP primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP ultrawide module, with the third camera likely being a depth or macro sensor as it is still under the wraps. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor for selfies. 

 

The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and Oppo claims it will go from flat to 100% in 35 minutes. The smartphone weighs about 172 grams and is just 7.9mm thick. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 2.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

