Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath the screen sits a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner along with the front facing camera on the top left inside a punch hole.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you get a 64MP primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP ultrawide module, with the third camera likely being a depth or macro sensor as it is still under the wraps. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor for selfies.
The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and Oppo claims it will go from flat to 100% in 35 minutes. The smartphone weighs about 172 grams and is just 7.9mm thick.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, HDR10+ support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 2.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
