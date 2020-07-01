Description

Oppo K7 5G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The device runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 and it is backed by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge.



Oppo K7 is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU. For the camera, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash; an 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture; 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size. There will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm and the weight is 180 grams.