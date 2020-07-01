K7
Oppo K7

Description

Oppo K7 5G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The device runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 and it is backed by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge.

Oppo K7 is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU.  For the camera, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash; an 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture; 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size. There will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm and the weight is 180 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio screen, 60Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches (Waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75 micron pixel size)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh (Oppo 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass (In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo K7 5G smartphone launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo K7 is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU.

