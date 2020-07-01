You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4025 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo K7 5G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The device runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 and it is backed by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge.
Oppo K7 is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU. For the camera, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash; an 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture; 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size. There will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm and the weight is 180 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio screen, 60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches (Waterdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75 micron pixel size)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4025 mAh (Oppo 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass (In display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
