Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 February, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3600 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo K1 is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 graphics. The phone has 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB storage. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a tiny waterdrop notch with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

271 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches (81.6% screen-to-body ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP

Front Camera

25 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3600 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

156 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo, with ColorOS 5.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ?/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, E-Compass (In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro get ColorOS 6 based Android Pie update in India

To recall, both the phones ship with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo K1 price slashed again in India

The Oppo K1 is now available for purchase at the discounted price on Flipkart.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, August 2019

Here's a list of best phones for under Rs 15,000 in India.

Oppo K1 receives a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

The Oppo K1 is now available for purchase at the discounted price on Flipkart.

Oppo K1 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

The major highlight of the smartphone is that it comes loaded with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro: Has Oppo levelled up with its Realme child?

For around the same price tag, the Oppo K1 faces competition from its recently divorced Realme brand’s Realme 2 Pro smartphone which offers a similar setup on the inside with a familiar profile all around. Has Oppo learnt from its mistakes and proven who's the parent and who's the child? Let's talk about that.

Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India for Rs 16,990

The major highlight of the smartphone is that it comes loaded with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

