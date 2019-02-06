You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 February, 2019
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3600 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo K1 is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 graphics. The phone has 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB storage. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a tiny waterdrop notch with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
271 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches (81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
25 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3600 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|
156 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo, with ColorOS 5.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ?/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, E-Compass (In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
Oppo Image Gallery
