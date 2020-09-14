Find X3 Pro
Oppo Find X3 Pro

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 2MP
Description

The Oppo Find X3 Pro, as per the leak, features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution with system-wide end-to-end 10-bit colour support and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. It should be powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU.

 

For the camera, the Oppo Find X3 Pro should have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera for wide-angle shots and another same sensor for ultra-wide angle shots, along with a 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support. 

 

Oppo Find X3 Pro will most likely run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and should also have an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

The Find X3 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and 30W VOOC Air Wireless charging. The device should weigh around 190 grams and have 8mm of thickness and should also feature a NFC chip for contactless payments. 

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate)
Resolution

3216 x 1440 pixels

Pixel Density

525 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support, 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p/60fps, 4K/60fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications leaked

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications leaked

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to be launched in March of 2021 and the specifications of the device have already started surfing the web.

