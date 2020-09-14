You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 3216 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Oppo Find X3 Pro, as per the leak, features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution with system-wide end-to-end 10-bit colour support and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. It should be powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU.
For the camera, the Oppo Find X3 Pro should have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera for wide-angle shots and another same sensor for ultra-wide angle shots, along with a 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support.
Oppo Find X3 Pro will most likely run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and should also have an In-display fingerprint sensor.
The Find X3 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and 30W VOOC Air Wireless charging. The device should weigh around 190 grams and have 8mm of thickness and should also feature a NFC chip for contactless payments.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate)
|Resolution
|
3216 x 1440 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
525 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support, 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p/60fps, 4K/60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
