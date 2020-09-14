You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Find X3 Neo features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 along with Adreno 650 GPU paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable.
In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo Find X3 Neo also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, OLED (3D 90Hz OLED display with up to 1100nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB (LPDDRX4)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 50MP rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 16MP 119 degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom, 2MP macro camera f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 81-degree field of view)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
