Find X3 Neo
Coming Soon

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Find X3 Neo features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 along with Adreno 650 GPU paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable.

 
In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.


Oppo Find X3 Neo also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+, OLED (3D 90Hz OLED display with up to 1100nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDRX4)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS2.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 50MP rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 16MP 119 degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom, 2MP macro camera f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 81-degree field of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite announced with quad camera setup, Android 11

Oppo Find X3 Lite features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

