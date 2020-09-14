Description

Oppo Find X3 Neo features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 along with Adreno 650 GPU paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable.





In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.





Oppo Find X3 Neo also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.