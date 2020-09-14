You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Find X3 Lite features 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is non-expandable. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo Find X3 Lite runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( 2.5D 90Hz OLED display, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
410 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 85-degree field of view)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
