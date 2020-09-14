Description

Oppo Find X3 Lite features 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is non-expandable. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.



For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.





Oppo Find X3 Lite runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.