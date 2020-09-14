Find X3 Lite
Coming Soon

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Find X3 Lite features 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is non-expandable. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.


Oppo Find X3 Lite runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( 2.5D 90Hz OLED display, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

410 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Portrait Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture, 85-degree field of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies