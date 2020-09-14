Find X3
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Find X3

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The Oppo Find X3 is expected to sport a FHD+ AMOLED display with either 90Hz or 120Hz of refresh rate. The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 870 and have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone should have a triple camera setup on the back.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

525 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 12MP + 12MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p/60fps, 4K/60fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Oppo Find X3 pops-up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870, 8GB RAM and more

Oppo Find X3 pops-up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870, 8GB RAM and more

The Oppo Find X3 has appeared on a geekbench listing which shows the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies