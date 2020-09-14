You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Oppo Find X3 is expected to sport a FHD+ AMOLED display with either 90Hz or 120Hz of refresh rate. The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 870 and have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone should have a triple camera setup on the back.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
525 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p/60fps, 4K/60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W wired fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Oppo News
