  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4270 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 48MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo Find X2 Pro is loaded with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and there will be punch-hole curved screen on the upper left of the screen. The smartphone will come wiht a 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor along with another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK3M5. The main camera will come with a telephoto dual OIS image stabilization. For the front, the phone will come loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4260mAh battery and the company is planning to bring 65W Super fast charging support. The leak further highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. 

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1440 x 3040 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches (aspect ratio 19.5:9)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 48MP + 13MP (48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor + 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 13-megapixel SK3M5)
Front Camera

32MP (aperture f/2.0, with AI)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4270 mAh (65W Super VOOC)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Color OS 7)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G (GSM:850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19, LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/32/66/, TD LTE: B34/38/39/40/41 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (OTG Support)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Face Recognition )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

