Description

Oppo Find X2 Pro is loaded with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and there will be punch-hole curved screen on the upper left of the screen. The smartphone will come wiht a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor along with another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK3M5. The main camera will come with a telephoto dual OIS image stabilization. For the front, the phone will come loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4260mAh battery and the company is planning to bring 65W Super fast charging support. The leak further highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.