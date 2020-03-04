You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4270 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo Find X2 Pro is loaded with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and there will be punch-hole curved screen on the upper left of the screen. The smartphone will come wiht a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor along with another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK3M5. The main camera will come with a telephoto dual OIS image stabilization. For the front, the phone will come loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
The smartphone is juiced up by a 4260mAh battery and the company is planning to bring 65W Super fast charging support. The leak further highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches (aspect ratio 19.5:9)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 48MP + 13MP (48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor + 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 13-megapixel SK3M5)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (aperture f/2.0, with AI)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (dual tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4270 mAh (65W Super VOOC)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 630 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Color OS 7)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G (GSM:850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19, LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/32/66/, TD LTE: B34/38/39/40/41 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (OTG Support)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Face Recognition )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
