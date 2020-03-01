Find X2 Neo
Oppo Find X2 Neo

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4025 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Find X2 Neo boasts Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the screen and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is equipped with a quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 13-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone can record video in 1080p or 4K resolution at 60fps. While the Reno3 Pro 5G was launched with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the Find X2 Neo is listed with a 44 MP sensor with f/2.0 lens in front.

The battery in the Find X2 Neo is 4,025 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, but no wireless charging available. It runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 13-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

44MP (with f/2.0 lens)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G SoC)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Under the hood, the Find X2 Neo boasts Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

