  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4025 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB  of non-expandable storage.

On the camera front, Find X2 Lite is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 The Oppo Find X2 Lite is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top out of the box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

