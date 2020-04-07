Description

Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.



On the camera front, Find X2 Lite is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The Oppo Find X2 Lite is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top out of the box.