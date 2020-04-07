You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4025 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.
On the camera front, Find X2 Lite is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Oppo Find X2 Lite is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4025 mAh (with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
