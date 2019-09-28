  • 17:50 Jan 29, 2020
Find X2
Rumoured Specs

Oppo Find X2

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo Find X2 is said to feature 6.5-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is said to feature 64W fast charging support.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1440 x 3040 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches (aspect ratio 19.5:9)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 8MP (Dual: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture + 20MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture, Digital Zoom, 5 x Optical Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus)
Front Camera

25 MP (aperture f/2.0, with AI)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (65W Super VOOC)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Color OS 7)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM:850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19, LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/32/66/, TD LTE: B34/38/39/40/41)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (OTG Support)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Face Recognition )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

0 Comments

