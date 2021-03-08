Description

Oppo F19 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.





For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.





Oppo F19 Pro packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.