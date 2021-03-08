F19 Pro 8GB + 128GB

Oppo F19 Pro 8GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 21490

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 March, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Oppo F19 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.  It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.


Oppo F19 Pro packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, with up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with OV48B sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (30W charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ phones launched in India, price starts Rs 21,490

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ phones launched in India, price starts Rs 21,490

Oppo also teased the Oppo F19 smartphone which will be launched in India soon.

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ specs and renders leaked ahead of launch

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ specs and renders leaked ahead of launch

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ smartphones will feature AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup.

Oppo F19 Pro launching in India on March 8

Oppo F19 Pro launching in India on March 8

Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies