Description

Oppo F19 Pro+ might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



For the front, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.