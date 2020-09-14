F19 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Oppo F19 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The phone is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will come with a 16-megapixel front camera.

It could be housing a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Image gallery

