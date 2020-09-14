Description

Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The phone is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will come with a 16-megapixel front camera.



It could be housing a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.