- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The phone is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will come with a 16-megapixel front camera.
It could be housing a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
