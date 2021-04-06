You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options.
You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, the Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo F19 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement