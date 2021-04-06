F19

Oppo F19

Rs. 18990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options.

 

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, the Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.


Oppo F19 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo F19 launched in India with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo F19 will be available from Flipkart, Amazon.in and other online and offline stores starting from April 9.

