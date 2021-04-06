Description

Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options.

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



Oppo F19 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.