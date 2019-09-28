  • 14:26 Jan 02, 2020
F15
Oppo F15

Product Features :

Description

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more storage. The phone is backed up by 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 4.0 fast charging. 

 

For the camera, the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. It runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4025 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo F15 confirmed to feature 48MP quad-camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Oppo has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Oppo F15 smartphone.

