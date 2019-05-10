Description

Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs an Octa Core 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs with 900MHz) processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The phone has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The major highlight of this phones is its camera, that comes with a dual-camera setup having a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo F11 Pro gets its juices from 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It also houses a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. It comes in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants.