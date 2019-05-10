You might like this
Oppo F11 Pro 128GB
Rs. 19990
Rs. 19990
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs an Octa Core 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs with 900MHz) processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.
The phone has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The major highlight of this phones is its camera, that comes with a dual-camera setup having a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel sensor.
The Oppo F11 Pro gets its juices from 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It also houses a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. It comes in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
396 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP, 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2.25 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, 6P lens, 5MP secondary camera with 1.12 micron pixel size)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.3 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70, Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
