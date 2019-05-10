  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
F11 Pro 128GB

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB

Price :

Rs. 19990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs an Octa Core 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs with 900MHz) processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

 

The phone has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The major highlight of this phones is its camera, that comes with a dual-camera setup having a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

 

The Oppo F11 Pro gets its juices from 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It also houses a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. It comes in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP, 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2.25 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, 6P lens, 5MP secondary camera with 1.12 micron pixel size)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.3 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70, Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

