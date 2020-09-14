You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A95 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, the Oppo A95 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle macro shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
Oppo A95 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.
Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle macro shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
