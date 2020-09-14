You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A94 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 800 nits of peak brightness.
Oppo A94 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.
The Oppo A94 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo A94 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 UI. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock option.
Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with OV48B sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement