Description

Oppo A94 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 800 nits of peak brightness.

Oppo A94 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.



The Oppo A94 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo A94 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 UI. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock option.

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.