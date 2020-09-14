Description

The Oppo A94 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 135Hz touch sampling rate, 60Hz refresh rate, and 409 ppi. It supports 92% DCI-P3 value and 100% sRGB value.

Oppo A94 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset that is paired with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is also expandable. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For the optics, Oppo A94 features a quad camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary shooter. The megapixel count for other sensors hasn't been revealed yet but as per speculations, the f/2.2 wide-angle lens should be an 8MP shooter, whereas the f/2.4 macro and mono cameras should be 2MP shooters. On the front, the handset features a 32MP f/2.4 selfie shooter housed inside a punch-hole on the top left.

The phone is backed by a 4310mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC charging. The rest of the A94's features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz, 5.1GHz, 5.8GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone weighs at 172g and is only 7.8mm thick.