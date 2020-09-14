A94
Oppo A94

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Oppo A94 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 135Hz touch sampling rate, 60Hz refresh rate, and 409 ppi. It supports 92% DCI-P3 value and 100% sRGB value. 

 

Oppo A94 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset that is paired with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is also expandable. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. 

 

For the optics, Oppo A94 features a quad camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary shooter. The megapixel count for other sensors hasn't been revealed yet but as per speculations, the f/2.2 wide-angle lens should be an 8MP shooter, whereas the f/2.4 macro and mono cameras should be 2MP shooters. On the front, the handset features a 32MP f/2.4 selfie shooter housed inside a punch-hole on the top left. 

 

The phone is backed by a 4310mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC charging. The rest of the A94's features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and in-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

Other connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz, 5.1GHz, 5.8GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone weighs at 172g and is only 7.8mm thick. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide shooter with 119-degree FOV, 2 megapixels f/2.4 macro camera, 2 megapixels f/2.4 mono camera)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (30W VOOC fast-charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi 5.1GHz, Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, Wi-Fi display)
Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A94 launched with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras and more

The Oppo A94 has debuted in UAE with support for 30W VOOC fast charging, 48MP quad cameras, amoled display and more

