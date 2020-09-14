A93 5G
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A93 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo A93 5G will sport a curved screen with a punch hole for a single camera on the top-left corner. It will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution.

 

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of the 48-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2 megapixels sensors. For the front, there is a 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

 

The Oppo A93 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The device weighs 188 gram and measures 162.9×74.7×8.4mm.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast-charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 480)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A93 5G said to launch on Jan 15, full specs and price leaked

Oppo A93 5G said to launch on Jan 15, full specs and price leaked

Oppo A93 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies