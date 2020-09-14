You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo A93 5G will sport a curved screen with a punch hole for a single camera on the top-left corner. It will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.
The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of the 48-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2 megapixels sensors. For the front, there is a 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.
The Oppo A93 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The device weighs 188 gram and measures 162.9×74.7×8.4mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast-charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 480)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Ambient Light ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement