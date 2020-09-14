Description

Oppo A93 5G will sport a curved screen with a punch hole for a single camera on the top-left corner. It will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of the 48-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2 megapixels sensors. For the front, there is a 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

The Oppo A93 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The device weighs 188 gram and measures 162.9×74.7×8.4mm.